Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz set to give final State of the State address Tuesday

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to deliver his final State of the State address on Tuesday.

According to excerpts of prepared remarks shared by his office, Walz will speak about "getting our state ready for the economy of the future," reflect on his seven years in office and make proposals for his final months as governor.

"I'm hopeful that this chapter will be as productive as the previous seven — in fact, I'm insistent that it will," Walz's remarks read. "I still have eight months left in this job, and I intend to use every hour of every day to make as much progress as I can."

Walz originally planned to run for a third term, but reversed course amid repeated attacks by Republicans at the state and federal level over fraud in the state.

The fraud scandal, which included the Feeding Our Future scheme that prosecutors called the largest pandemic fraud operation in the country, has become one of the defining narratives of Walz's second term. He has repeatedly denied his administration ignored or covered up fraud, touted the state's prosecution of fraudsters, appointed an investigator to address the issue and proposed anti-fraud legislation.

"Although Minnesota's programs have overwhelmingly achieved their intended purpose, they're not immune from fraud. I'll be the first to acknowledge that," Walz said in March during a House Oversight Committee hearing. "But let me be clear: In Minnesota, if you defraud public programs, if you steal taxpayer money, we'll find you, we'll prosecute you, we'll convict you and we'll throw you in jail."

In the past year, Walz has also led the state through the assassination of a state lawmaker, a mass shooting during a school church service and a surge of federal immigration agents targeting the state and killing two of its residents.

Walz's second term also featured an unsuccessful bid for the White House alongside Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. He told MS NOW in January that once he leaves the governor's office he "will never run for an elected office again," instead focusing on "other ways to serve," including returning to teaching.

The governor will address the Minnesota Legislature starting at 7 p.m.