Gov. Walz talks Operation Metro Surge, future plans on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday evening, where he discussed Operation Metro Surge, his decision to drop out of the gubernatorial race and his plans for the future.

It was Walz's second appearance on the late night show; he first spoke to Kimmel shortly after he was named the vice presidential candidate in 2024.

Kimmel started the 10 minute segment by asking Walz about Operation Metro Surge, and the status of any investigation into the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by federal agents.

"Well, they whisked them out of Minnesota. I assume they're working somewhere else," Walz said.

Walz said he'd launched a "truth commission" to "bring them back and hold them accountable," but acknowledged that any investigation is hindered because of the lack of cooperation by the federal government.

Kimmel then asked if "benefits fraud" across Minnesota is the reason why Walz chose to end his third gubernatorial campaign. Minnesota is the site of what prosecutors believe was the largest pandemic fraud case in the country, and the Trump administration temporarily halted $259 million in Medicaid funding in Minnesota over fraud concerns.

But Walz shook his head, saying that "two terms is probably enough." He added that Minnesota had a tough 2025 due to the shooting of his colleague, House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, and the mass shooting at Annuniciation Catholic Church. At the end of the day, Walz said it was more imporatant that a progressive Democrat hold the seat.

Walz said he launched a PAC on Monday in an effort to help "good people" like teachers, nurses and small business owners get elected to public office. Before the age of 40, he said he had never attended a political meeting, but Minnesota had the infrastructure to train him and get him elected to Congress.

"I know I can go out there and find people who are better than the clowns and fools who are doing this now," Walz said.

He also mentioned that he'd like to go back to teaching. When Kimmel asked what grade, Walz said he wasn't sure, but floated the idea of teaching sixth.

Walz to write book "Good Neighbors"

While he didn't bring it up while he was on air with Kimmel, Walz also announced Wednesday that he'd be writing a book.

"Good Neighbors," which was inspired by Minnesota's response to Operation Metro Surge, will be published in 2027.

"I've always been fascinated by the ways in which we keep community in America, and how we interweave our lives," Walz said. "There is real political power in the act of looking out for the people around you, in the connections that hold our communities together, and in the institutions we build to keep those connections strong."