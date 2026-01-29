Gov. Walz says he "will never run for an elected office again" once term ends

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who unexpectedly pulled his reelection campaign earlier this month, said in an interview with MS NOW on Wednesday he "will never run for an elected office again."

"I have no political consideration," Walz said. "... Never again. And I will just do the work."

"There's other ways to serve," Walz added. "And I'll find them."

WCCO has reached out Walz's office for comment.

On Jan. 5, Walz, a Democrat, dropped out of the 2026 gubernatorial race, saying he could not "give a political campaign my all" while addressing accusations of fraud in state programs. He initially announced he would seek a third term in September, but said he reevaluated his decision over the holidays.

"Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can't spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences," he said. "So I've decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work."

On Thursday, Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar launched her campaign to be Minnesota's next governor, vowing to "fix what's wrong" with fraud and root out the problems by "changing how state government works."

Republican candidates who have entered the race include House Speaker Lisa Demuth, businessman and veteran Kendall Qualls, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Rep. Kristin Robbins and 2022 GOP nominee Dr. Scott Jensen. A Republican hasn't won Minnesota's gubernatorial office since 2006.