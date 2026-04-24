Recommendation regarding death penalty against Vance Boelter submitted by U.S. attorney

A U.S. attorney has submitted his recommendation regarding the death penalty against Vance Boelter, the man accused of fatally shooting former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, to the Justice Department, according to court documents.

Attorney Daniel Rosen gave notice of the recommendation on Wednesday, though it hasn't been disclosed whether federal prosecutors are recommending for or against the death penalty.

Boelter, 58, is accused of fatally shooting Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on June 14, 2025, according to court documents. He's also accused of shooting Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman nine times and his wife, Yvette, eight times the same day in their Champlin, Minnesota home.

Boelter faces six federal charges, including murder, stalking and firearms violations in the politically motivated attacks. He appeared in court on April 17 in connection with the criminal case.

The decision over the death penalty rests solely with the U.S. attorney general. It's one of the last matters that needs to be settled before the trial can begin.

The Hoffman family has filed a lawsuit against Boelter, which accuses him assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and negligence per se, according to the civil complaint.

Note: the attached video first aired on April 17.