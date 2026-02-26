Gov. Walz set to unveil anti-fraud bill after feds halt $259 million in Medicaid to Minnesota

The fight against fraud in Minnesota continues, and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz plans to introduce an anti-fraud legislative package on Thursday.

His office says the package focuses on prevention, detection and holding those who commit fraud accountable. The news conference is set for 10:45 a.m.

It comes after Vice President JD Vance and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz announced Wednesday $259 million in federal Medicaid payments are being temporarily halted to the state. Federal officials say they'll keep halting funds until the state can show a comprehensive action plan to solve its fraud problem.

Federal officials say it's part of a broader national crackdown on misuse of public funds following several high-profile fraud cases in Minnesota, including the Feeding our Future scandal.

Vance says this is not about the people who rely on Medicaid, but about accountability on the state level.

"All we need the governor and administration of Minnesota to do is something quite simple, is to show when they're giving Medicaid funds to somebody that you're taking seriously the funds that you're providing, and the fact that there are so many people handing out millions and billions of dollars without confirming that they are doing the thing that they are doing. It's a disgrace and we are stopping it," Vance said.

Federal officials say the state has 60 days to respond. Walz took to social media following the announcement, saying in part the move is another piece in a "campaign of retribution" against Minnesota.

"Trump is weaponizing the entirety of the federal government to punish blue states like Minnesota," Walz said. "These cuts will be devastating for veterans, families with young kids, folks with disabilities and working people across our state."

Shireen Gandhi, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services, echoed Walz's sentiment, saying Vance's announcement is "part of a broad and sustained attack."

"Deferring $259 million will significantly harm the state's health care infrastructure and the 1.2 million Minnesotans who depend on Medicaid," Gandhi said.

This story will be updated.