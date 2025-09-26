Minneapolis mayoral candidates meet for virtual debate

Minneapolis mayoral candidates set to debate, and more headlines

Minneapolis mayoral candidates set to debate, and more headlines

Minneapolis mayoral candidates set to debate, and more headlines

Minneapolis residents have a chance to hear from the people vying to run their city on Friday morning.

The virtual debate will be livestreamed starting at 8 a.m., featuring five of the 15 candidates:

The debate comes about a month after Minnesota DFL leaders revoked the Minneapolis DFL's endorsement of Fateh, citing major flaws in the convention's voting process.

Fateh had won the city DFL's endorsement in an upset this summer until it was pulled following a complaint filed by Frey, with whom the state DFL eventually sided.

The state DFL's investigation found nearly 200 votes were missing, calling the process "flawed" and putting the city's DFL branch — which is appealing the decision — on probation for two years.

"This is exactly what Minneapolis voters are sick of," Fateh said following the decision late last month. "The insider games, the back room decisions and feeling like our voice doesn't matter in our own city. Frey used every tactic they could including district and delay on convention day because they didn't have the votes."

In response, Frey applauded the state DFL's decision, which he said wasn't a political move.

"One of the things that really separates us as Democrats is that we recognize when mistakes were made. That's exactly what happened," Frey said.

This story will be updated.