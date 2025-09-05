Minneapolis DFL appeals state party's revocation of Sen. Omar Fateh endorsement

The Minneapolis DFL is appealing the state party's decision to revoke the local chapter's endorsement of Sen. Omar Fateh in the mayoral race.

In July, Fateh earned the Minneapolis DFL's endorsement, upsetting incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey. Frey's campaign then submitted a challenge to the state DFL, alleging there was an "extraordinarily high" number of uncounted votes produced by the "highly flawed and untested" electronic voting system used at the convention.

The state DFL investigation found nearly 200 votes missing, that the check-in sheet was left unsecured and the entire Ward 5 credentials book was lost. As a result, Fateh's endorsement was undone, and the Minneapolis DFL was barred from endorsing a mayoral candidate this year and placed on a two-year probation.

The local chapter said Thursday it has filed an appeal with the DFL State Executive Committee, saying the state party's Constitution, Rules, and Bylaws Committee's "conduct and its decision are deeply flawed."

"The CRBC has disenfranchised the Minneapolis delegates, mischaracterized their process, and imposed an undemocratic decision of their own on our city," the Minneapolis DFL said in a statement.

After the revocation, Fateh accused the state party committee of being Frey supporters and donors.

"This is exactly what Minneapolis voters are sick of. The insider games, the backroom decisions and feeling like our voice doesn't matter in our own city," he said.

Frey, meanwhile, said he was "appreciative of the state party, that they conducted a thorough investigation that was based not on politics, but on evidence and facts."

In the wake of the committee's decision, 17 DFL politicians — including Rep. Ilhan Omar and Minneapolis City Council President Elliott Payne — signed a letter criticizing the state party.

"It is inexcusable to overturn the results weeks after the convention because board members did not like the outcome," the letter read. "Not only does this decision set an extremely dangerous precedent, it will undermine the DFL endorsing process going forward and fails to center the will of delegates."

