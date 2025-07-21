Mayor Jacob Frey challenges Minneapolis DFL's endorsement of Omar Fateh in mayoral race

A look at how the Minneapolis mayoral race could play out

The campaign for Mayor Jacob Frey is challenging the Minneapolis DFL endorsement of his rival, Minnesota Sen. Omar Fateh.

According to a news release from Frey's campaign, the challenge was filed with the Minnesota DFL on Monday.

The Minneapolis DFL endorsed Fateh at its convention on Saturday. In order to win an endorsement, a candidate must receive 60% of the votes.

The Frey campaign said there were an "extraordinarily high number of missing or uncounted votes produced by the highly flawed and untested electronic voting system."

"Only 578 votes were recorded in the mayoral ballot conducted using the electronic balloting system, despite the fact that over 1,000 delegates and alternates were checked in at the time of the first ballot," the campaign said in the release.

The Frey campaign alleges there's "no plausible reason" why over 20% of the total delegates and alternates would skip voting.

The Minnesota DFL said on Monday that it would not comment on the challenge.

Fateh said in a post on X Saturday that the endorsement "is a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes, and politics as usual."

WCCO has reached out to the Fateh campaign for comment.