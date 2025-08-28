Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, others call for gun control after Annunciation shooting

The mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis is again sparking a push for something to change.

Leaders and activists renewed calls for gun control on Thursday. The group said they know for years these kinds of efforts have happened and gone nowhere after other mass shootings, but they believe this time, things will be different.

"We need a statewide and a federal ban on assault weapons," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.

Frey led the call for the weapons ban and a ban on high-capacity magazines.

"So the next go-around, there is not another city two months from now that is saying the same damn thing. Let's stop this from happening," Frey said.

Several speakers referenced the fact the U.S. from 1994 to 2004 did have an assault weapons ban — a ban that was allowed to expire.

"Get these weapons of war off our streets and out of our communities. Our kids cannot wait any longer," Leah Kondes of Minnesota Moms Demand Action said.

In recent years, the Minnesota Legislature has passed gun control laws, including a red flag law and expanded background checks. Efforts to pass other measures have not gone far.

Speaker after speaker referred to the tragedy that unfolded at Annunciation and said this is something Americans and Minnesotans can change.

"This is something that is simple, a simple ban to make sure people who should not have access to these weapons do not get them," Rep. Ilhan Omar said.

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus said it "opposes any ban on commonly owned semi-automatic firearms and standard-capacity magazines. Such proposals are unconstitutional and do nothing to reduce crime."