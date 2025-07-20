Watch CBS News
Local News

Minneapolis DFL endorses Omar Fateh for mayor over incumbent Jacob Frey

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis DFL endorses Omar Fateh for mayor of Minneapolis
Minneapolis DFL endorses Omar Fateh for mayor of Minneapolis 00:34

The Minneapolis DFL on Saturday endorsed state Sen. Omar Fateh to be the next mayor of the state's largest city.

In a post on X, Fateh says he is incredibly honored to be the candidate endorsed for Minneapolis mayor. 

"This endorsement is a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes, and politics as usual. It's a mandate to build a city that works for all of us," he said.

Fatah is currently running as a Democratic Socialist.

Current Mayor Jacob Frey's campaign manager released a statement following the vote, saying, "This election should be decided by the entire city rather than the small group of people who became delegates." 

The Frey campaign intends to submit a challenge to the state DFL.

In order to win an endorsement, a candidate must receive 60% of the votes.

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.