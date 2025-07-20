Minneapolis DFL endorses Omar Fateh for mayor over incumbent Jacob Frey

The Minneapolis DFL on Saturday endorsed state Sen. Omar Fateh to be the next mayor of the state's largest city.

In a post on X, Fateh says he is incredibly honored to be the candidate endorsed for Minneapolis mayor.

"This endorsement is a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes, and politics as usual. It's a mandate to build a city that works for all of us," he said.

Fatah is currently running as a Democratic Socialist.

Current Mayor Jacob Frey's campaign manager released a statement following the vote, saying, "This election should be decided by the entire city rather than the small group of people who became delegates."

The Frey campaign intends to submit a challenge to the state DFL.

In order to win an endorsement, a candidate must receive 60% of the votes.