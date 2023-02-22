Minneapolis car owners rush to free city parking spaces ahead of historic snow storm

MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of spots in the Walker Art Museum ramp in Minneapolis were gone Tuesday, before the bulk of the snow thumps the Twin Cities.

"When I got here, there was no instructions so I just parked in an open spot and hoped for the best," said Minneapolis resident Caiti Murphy.

"I've been standing here dumbfounded kind of with my luck that I've been able to find a spot today. It's kind of insane," said resident Ronnie Holloway III.

The people doing laps in the ramp have other options. There are 1,600 free spaces available in Minneapolis for drivers needing an alternative to street parking.

"I've never seen a mobilization of free parking resources like this, probably ever," he said. "It's a kind gesture, but I don't think it's going to be nearly enough."

If there aren't enough spaces, there could be issues when Minneapolis declares a snow emergency Wednesday.

"We will ticket and tow, but the important thing is we're giving you the information now to be able to get your vehicle off that snow emergency route well before 9 p.m. [Wednesday] night," said Minneapolis Public Works Director Margaret Anderson Kelliher.

It's the same deal in St. Paul, and that city is also opening eight free parking ramps starting Wednesday afternoon.

"I can't even begin to fathom how long the lines will be in the impound lot after this snowstorm," Holloway said.

There was some confusion Tuesday as to how long it's OK to leave cars in these Minneapolis lots. City officials say they will remain free until next Tuesday.

