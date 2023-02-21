These are Minnesota's biggest snowstorms on record, for now

MINNEAPOLIS -- This week could bring about one of the top 20 snowstorms on record in the Twin Cities, if not top 10.

If not top 3.

A two-punch storm system is headed towards Minnesota, with the possibility of 20 inches of snow stacking up in the Twin Cities by the end of the week, if not more.

The first wave of this long-duration storm system arrives after lunch time Tuesday, leaving about 3 to 5 inches in its wake. There will be a lull in the action until midday Wednesday, when the second wave arrives. Snow is expected to fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

By Thursday night, the metro could see 15 to 20 inches of accumulation.

So where would that fall among the biggest snow totals on record in the Twin Cities? Pretty high, depending on the breaks.

If we get 20 inches exactly from this system, it would be good enough to tie the second of two consecutive snowstorms that hit the Twin Cities in January of 1982. (Those two waves resulted in 37.4 inches, which is significantly more than even the famed 1991 Halloween blizzard.

If the metro area stalls out at 15 inches, it would still be good enough to enter the top 15.

The most recent top 10 snowstorm happened back in 2010, when the snow was significant enough to result in a full collapse of the Metrodome's roof.

This season has already brought a top 20 snowstorm, when last month's "Big Mess" brought just over 15 inches of snow from Jan. 2-5.

Top Twenty Snowfalls for Twin Cities



01. 28.4 inches -- 1991, October 31-November 3 (Halloween Blizzard)

02. 21.1 inches -- 1985, November 29-December 1 (Thanksgiving Weekend)

03. 20.0 inches -- 1982, January 22-23

04. 17.4 inches -- 1982, January 20-21

05. 17.1 inches -- 2010, December 10-11 (Final "Domebuster")

06. 16.8 inches -- 1940, November 11-13 (Armistice Day)

07. 16.7 inches -- 1985, March 3-4

07. 16.7 inches -- 1940, March 11-14 (tie)

09. 16.5 inches -- 1982, December 27-28

10. 16.0 inches -- 1917, January 20-21

10. 16.0 inches -- 1999, March 8-9 (tie)

12. 15.8 inches -- 2018, April 13-16 (Thunder Blizzard)

13. 15.3 inches -- 1886, November 16-18

14. 15.1 inches -- 2023, January 2-5 (Big Mess)

15. 14.7 inches -- 1985, March 31

16. 14.3 inches -- 1991, November 29-30 (Black Friday)

17. 14.1 inches -- 1952, March 22-23

17. 14.1 inches -- 1983, November 27-December 1 (tie)

19. 14.0 inches -- 1899, March 10-12

20. 13.8 inches -- 2011, February 20-21

If you're curious, the months that have the most top 20 snowstorms at this point are November and March, which both have six on the list. February currently has only one, and just barely.