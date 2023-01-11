Helpful list: Winter emergency kit for vehicles

At WCCO, our NEXT Weather promise is to help you be prepared for what's next -- and that includes your car!

During winter months, it's aways best to be prepared with a winter emergency kit.

Below is a list of items to include in your car's emergency kit this winter:

Jumper Cables

Ice Scraper + Brush

Portable Shovel

Flashlight (with backup batteries)

First-Aid Kit

Cell Phone Charger and Adapter

Pencil & Paper

Extra Gloves, Jacket, Hat, Socks, Boots

Water

Snacks - granola bars, protein bars

Hand & Toe Warmers

Large Plastic Garbage Bag

Whistle

Small Candles with Matches

Swiss Army Knife or other Basic Tools

Bag of Sand or Non-Clumping Kitty Litter

Sleeping Bag or Blankets

Red Bandanna or Cloth

Road flares or Reflective Warning Triangles

Towing cables or chain

Credit: Minnesota Department of Public Safety

To download a PDF of the list, see below:



