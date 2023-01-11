Helpful list: Winter emergency kit for vehicles
At WCCO, our NEXT Weather promise is to help you be prepared for what's next -- and that includes your car!
During winter months, it's aways best to be prepared with a winter emergency kit.
Below is a list of items to include in your car's emergency kit this winter:
Jumper Cables
Ice Scraper + Brush
Portable Shovel
Flashlight (with backup batteries)
First-Aid Kit
Cell Phone Charger and Adapter
Pencil & Paper
Extra Gloves, Jacket, Hat, Socks, Boots
Water
Snacks - granola bars, protein bars
Hand & Toe Warmers
Large Plastic Garbage Bag
Whistle
Small Candles with Matches
Swiss Army Knife or other Basic Tools
Bag of Sand or Non-Clumping Kitty Litter
Sleeping Bag or Blankets
Red Bandanna or Cloth
Road flares or Reflective Warning Triangles
Towing cables or chain
Credit: Minnesota Department of Public Safety
