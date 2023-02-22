State officials warn against unnecessary travel during lull in storm Wednesday morning

ANOKA, Minn. – A closer look at Wednesday's forecast shows a lull in the heavy snow for about the first half of the day.

But if you're thinking about using that time to run an errand or see friends and family, experts warn that might not be the best plan.

"If at all possible, avoid travel the next few days. If you can postpone travel, please do. Stay home, stay warm, stay safe," said MnDOT's Jacob Loesch during a news conference Tuesday.

State officials say the break in heavy snow is an opportunity for plow crews to get their job done. It can also lead to a false sense of confidence, says Kevin Reed with Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

"This confidence happens when we see a wave go through and there's a pause, and everybody's like, 'Oh, let's go, and now we have an opportunity.' But they're not realizing that the cleanup has to happen and other things have to happen, and then they get stuck in the second wave," Reed said.

In Anoka Tuesday, Sharon Smith ran her last errand before heading home to Oak Grove.

"I just have to try to make it back home without sliding into anybody else [laughs]!" Smith said.

Eve and Me Boutique is among the businesses preparing to adjust hours during the snowstorm.

"We probably will close early. Thursday we'll see how it looks, but kind of play it by ear whether I even come in or not," said owner Kathy Eveland.

Smith's planning to stay home during the storm.

"There's ice underneath everything, and I feel like there's going to be a lot of accidents, so it's not worth it, no," she said.

Jeremy McFarland plans to help his neighbors clear the snow, as he's done during every storm over the past decade.

"I just like it. It's an inexpensive thing to help people out with, you know. It's better than a snowblower, anyways [laughs]!" McFarland said.

The State Fire Marshal's Office reminds people who plan to use a space heater to plug it directly into the wall and keep it at least 3 feet from any flammables. It also recommended people shovel a path from their door during the storm in case of emergency.

The fire marshal also says it could take firefighters nearly four times longer to get to you during the storm.