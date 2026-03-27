Man sentenced for manslaughter in teen girl's shooting death in Brooklyn Park

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of a teenage girl in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, was given a sentence of just over 10 years on Thursday, according to court documents.

Melchizedek Kpaan of Maple Grove, Minnesota, entered a guilty plea to a count of first-degree manslaughter last month as part of a plea deal. Court records show he was given credit for 252 days already served at Thursday's hearing. At least two-thirds of the 122-month sentence will be spent in prison.

The victim called 911 the night of July 1, 2025, to report she had been shot, according to a criminal complaint. Responding officers found her unresponsive, and she later died at a hospital.

Surveillance video showed Kpaan throwing a backpack at the girl and shooting her before running away, charges say.

Investigators said cellphone data showed the girl had been messaging Kpaan before the killing. He was arrested in Ohio 17 days after the shooting.