Suspect in fatal Brooklyn Park shooting arrested in Ohio, police say

A suspect in connection with the July 1 shooting in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, that left a 17-year-old girl dead has been arrested in Ohio.

Police said Friday that an arrest warrant for the 25-year-old suspect was obtained following an "extensive investigation."

The suspect was located in Ohio on Friday morning and was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

According to police, the suspect is being held at the Lorain County Jail in Ridgeville, Ohio, and awaits extradition to Minnesota. Charges are pending.

The shooting happened on the 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North just before 8 p.m. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

