Maple Grove man, 25, charged in deadly shooting of 17-year-old girl

A man has been charged in the July 1 fatal Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, shooting of a 17-year-old girl.

The 25-year-old Maple Grove man is charged with one count each of second-degree intentional murder and possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a court document filed in Hennepin County last month.

Charges say officers responded near the intersection of 70th Avenue North and Lakeland Avenue North during the night of July 1 after a girl called 911 to report she had been shot.

Responding officers found the girl was unconscious and nonresponsive. She was taken to the hospital where she later died, court documents say.

Surveillance video in the area of the shooting showed the girl walking behind a man, later identified as the Maple Grove man, carrying a backpack through a parking lot, according to charges. He walked away from the girl, and "briefly" out of the camera's view.

Charges say the man was holding a firearm when he reappeared on the video, which then showed the man throwing the backpack at the girl and shooting the firearm. The girl allegedly grabbed her torso before running away and pulling a firearm from her waistband, which she did not aim or fire at anyone.

Video showed the man running from the scene, taking off a blue sweater and putting it in a dumpster, charges say. The sweater was later recovered.

Investigators allegedly used data from the girl's cellphone to learn she had been communicating with the man's cellphone in the time leading up to the shooting. Charges say police identified the man in the surveillance video as the Maple Grove man using recent booking photos.

The man's next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Note: The above video first aired on July 2, 2025