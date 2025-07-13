A man has been charged in a 2023 Minneapolis cold case, police say

A man has been charged two years after the fatal shooting of a man outside an unlicensed nightclub in Minneapolis, police say.

The Minneapolis Police Department says Marquan Tucker, 20, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Henderson.

Patrick Henderson Minneapolis Police Department

Henderson, 26, was shot on July 30, 2023, just before 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Second Street North and 26th Avenue North, authorities say. Henderson later died at a hospital. Police believe an argument preceded the shooting and a large crowd was present at the time.

The city shut down the nightclub, known as Dear Mama Studios, after the shooting.

The criminal complaint says two witnesses told investigators Tucker had confessed to the shooting. Investigators also found Facebook and phone records that show Tucker was in the area and celebrated Henderson's death, according to the complaint.

Marquan Tucker Hennepin County Jail

According to the criminal complaint, investigators believe Henderson was a known "Lows" gang member, meanwhile Tucker is a well-documented "Highs" gang member.

Tucker is also charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a Stewartville man at a business parking lot in Brooklyn Park last year. He was adjudicated in juvenile court for third-degree riot, a felony, in connection with the fatal shooting of Johntae Hudson at the Mall of America in 2022.

Note: The video above originally aired July 30, 2024.