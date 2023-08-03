Minneapolis shuts down unlicensed nightclub Dear Mama Studios after deadly shooting
MINNEAPOLIS – The city of Minneapolis has shut down an underground nightclub after a party took a violent turn.
Orange violation signs are now posted on the door of Dear Mama Studios on the 2500 block of North 2nd Street.
A man was shot and killed there overnight Sunday, and another man was hit by a car.
Police say there were more than 100 people hanging out there when it happened.
The city says the property owner is working to evict the tenant.
