Minneapolis shuts down unlicensed nightclub Dear Mama Studios after deadly shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The city of Minneapolis has shut down an underground nightclub after a party took a violent turn.

Orange violation signs are now posted on the door of Dear Mama Studios on the 2500 block of North 2nd Street.

A man was shot and killed there overnight Sunday, and another man was hit by a car.  

Police say there were more than 100 people hanging out there when it happened.

The city says the property owner is working to evict the tenant.

