One dead, one seriously injured in shooting at Brooklyn Park parking lot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a business parking lot in Brooklyn Park.

Police say they responded to a shooting around 2 p.m. Saturday at a parking lot on the 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

WCCO

When police arrived they found two victims with gunshot wounds. They immediately started rendering aid. Both of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims was later pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Brooklyn Park police are investigating the shooting.