Watch CBS News
Crime

One dead, one seriously injured in shooting at Brooklyn Park parking lot

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Afternoon digital headlines for Dec. 7, 2024
Afternoon digital headlines for Dec. 7, 2024 02:37

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a business parking lot in Brooklyn Park. 

Police say they responded to a shooting around 2 p.m. Saturday at a parking lot on the 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. 

inx-brooklyn-park-shooting-120724.jpg
WCCO

When police arrived they found two victims with gunshot wounds. They immediately started rendering aid. Both of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims was later pronounced dead. 

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. 

Brooklyn Park police are investigating the shooting. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.