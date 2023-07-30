Patrick Henderson, 26, identified as man fatally shot outside unlicensed Minneapolis nightclub
UPDATE (July 31, 2023): The victim has been identified. What follows is a revised version of the original story.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say a man is dead and another is injured following a shooting outside an unlicensed nightclub early Sunday morning.
According to police, the shooting occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. on the 2500 block of North Second Street. Officers responded to the scene following reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, lying in the street. The man later died at the hospital, police said.
The victim was identified Monday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 26-year-old Patrick William Henderson, of Minneapolis.
Police say preliminary information determined the shooting happened outside an "after-hours party at an unlicensed nightclub." A verbal altercation preceded the shooting.
During the confusion that included more than 100 people, police said a motorist struck a man in his 40s. The motorist then left the scene. The victim suffered injuries, but is expected to survive.
No arrests have been announced. The investigation is ongoing.
