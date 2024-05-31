Lavon Longstreet pleads guilty in fatal 2022 MOA shooting of Johntae Hudson
MINNEAPOLIS — A second man who was charged in a deadly shooting at the Mall of America in 2022 pleaded guilty Friday, a day after his accomplice received a 30-year sentence.
Lavon Longstreet was 17 years old when he gunned down 19-year-old Johntae Hudson in the Nordstrom department store. Documents say Longstreet and TaeShawn Adams-Wright brandished handguns with extended magazines and chased Hudson through the store.
Hudson was shot 10 times, and a bullet also grazed a bystander who was shopping with her daughter. Hudson died at the scene.
Longstreet pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault. The plea agreement calls for him to receive more than a 30-year sentence for the murder and a three-year sentence for the assault, which will be served concurrently. He'll be officially sentenced on June 10.
On Thursday, Adams-Wright received a 30-year sentence. He'd pleaded guilty to both second-degree intentional homicide and second-degree intentional assault.
Two other 17-year-old boys were also charged in juvenile court with second-degree riot, a felony. One is accused of blocking Hudson's escape, while the other is accused of grabbing him while he tried to flee.
Note: The video above first aired on May 30, 2024, before Longstreet pleaded guilty.