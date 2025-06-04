Lynx star Napheesa Collier named West's best player for May

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier continues to make her MVP case as the team remains unbeaten.

The WNBA announced Wednesday that Collier is the Western Conference Player of the Month for May.

The Lynx left the first month of the season without a loss, thanks in large part to Collier's contributions. She averaged 26.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in five games.

On the season, Collier leads the WNBA in points per game (25.1) and win shares (2.0). The Lynx are a perfect 8-0, their best start since they won the WNBA Finals in 2017.

This is the second award of the season for Collier, who won Western Conference Player of the Week after the first four games.

Last season, Collier made the All-WNBA First Team and was named Defensive Player of the Year amid the Lynx's surprising but ultimately unavailing run to the WNBA Finals. She also won a gold medal with Team USA at the Summer Olympics.

Since then, she's had a productive offseason. She was named the MVP of Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 basketball league she co-founded, and TIME magazine listed her among its 100 Most Influential People.