Sentencing delayed after Lyndon Wiggins files motion for third trial in kidnapping, killing of Monique Baugh

After being found guilty at retrial earlier this month, Lyndon Wiggins is seeking a third trial over his role in the 2019 kidnapping and killing of Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh.

Wiggins was set to be sentenced on Thursday, but his defense filed a motion for a new trial. The judge said he would have to read through the new motion before making a decision.

Wiggins, 40, was originally convicted in June 2022 and sentenced to life in prison. The Minnesota Supreme Court later reversed his conviction, saying the trial judge gave erroneous legal instructions to the jury. In a retrial that lasted nearly a month, Wiggins was convicted of aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated murder, aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated attempted murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping and aiding and abetting first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.

Monique Baugh's mother said she is emotionally exhausted after sitting through two trials.

"I just think this is her strategy, this is the way that she works, and when I say she, I'm talking about his defense attorney," Wanda Williams Baugh said. "Because you wait until the day of sentencing, you send a 13-page motion to get a new trial right before sentencing? I mean, who does that, who does that?"

Court documents said Wiggins and his codefendant, Elsa Segura, set up a fake home showing for Monique Baugh in a Minneapolis suburb. When she arrived at the Maple Grove, Minnesota, home on New Year's Eve, two men abducted her, then drove to her boyfriend's home, where one of them shot him.

Monique Baugh was shot three times and later died from her injuries. Her boyfriend identified Wiggins as a possible suspect.

The state Supreme Court also overturned Segura's original conviction, but she subsequently pleaded guilty to kidnapping in 2024 and earned a 20-year prison sentence. The two other men involved, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, received life sentences without the possibility of parole for their roles.

Monique Baugh, 27, was a mother of two who worked for Kris Lindahl Real Estate, which set up a fundraiser for her children after her death. Her aunt told WCCO in 2020 that she was "always happy, always nice to people."