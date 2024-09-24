Watch CBS News
Plea deal reached in retrial over Minneapolis real estate agent's murder

By Beret Leone

/ CBS/AP

MINNEAPOLIS — A former probation officer convicted in a murder case will learn her fate for the second time in court Tuesday. 

According to court documents, a plea deal has been met in the retrial for Elsa Segura.  

Segura was found guilty in 2021 of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Minneapolis real estate agent Monique Baugh. She was sentenced to life without parole

The Minnesota Supreme Court reversed her conviction in January. The court said prosecutors failed to provide sufficient evidence and gave incorrect instructions to the jury about determining her criminal liability.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is expected to speak following Segura's plea and sentencing.

In March, Minnesota's highest court also reversed the convictions of Lyndon Akeem Wiggins, the alleged ringleader of the plot to kindap and kill Baugh.

The court affirmed convictions of two other defendants in the case. 

