Lyndon Wiggins found guilty again in 2019 kidnapping, killing of Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh

Lyndon Wiggins was found guilty Monday of the 2019 kidnapping and killing of Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh after a weekslong retrial.

Wiggins, 40, was found guilty of aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated murder, aiding and abetting first-degree premeditated attempted murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping and aiding and abetting first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.

He was originally convicted June 2022, and sentenced to life in prison. However, his conviction was reversed by the Minnesota Supreme Court, who said the trial judge gave the jury erroneous legal instructions.

Wiggins' retrial began on Oct. 6 and the jury was handed the case on Friday.

"Monique Baugh's family has waited nearly six years for the cases against all defendants to conclude," said Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. "Mr. Wiggins played a primary role in Monique's death, and he is being held accountable. My thoughts are with Monique's family, and I want to express my gratitude to the jury for their service and to our trial team for securing this conviction."

According to court documents, Wiggins' codefendant Elsa Segura set up a fake home showing in Maple Grove, Minnesota, that led to Baugh's death. Baugh arrived at the home on New Year's Eve and was abducted by two men and put in the back of a U-Haul. Later that afternoon, the men drove the U-Haul up to Baugh's boyfriend's home, and a masked gunman entered the home and shot him with a .45 caliber pistol.

Baugh was shot three times and would later die from her injuries. Her boyfriend said he didn't know who would have shot him, but named Wiggins as someone who wanted to harm him.

Monique Baugh (Credit: Monique Baugh via Facebook)

Segura's original conviction was also overturned, but she was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to kidnapping in 2024. The two other men, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for their role in Baugh's killing.

According to Moriarty's office, Wiggins will be sentenced on Nov. 13 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.