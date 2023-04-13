Water Street in St. Paul to close Friday in anticipation of flooding

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A river road in St. Paul will be closed starting Friday as the city prepares for street flooding caused by the rising Mississippi River.

Water Street/Lilydale Road will close at 2 p.m., the city said, and will reopen once the river has receded.

CBS News

The city also announced closures for the following parks, trails and facilities:

Chestnut Plaza

City House

Crosby Farm Regional Park

Desnoyer Trail

Fish Hatchery Trail

Harriet Island Pavilion and public dock

Hidden Falls Regional Park

Kelly's Landing

Lamberts Landing

Lilydale Regional Park

Raspberry Island

Robert Piram Trail

Upper Landing

Victoria Park

Watergate Marina

Updates on closures can be found by clicking here.

City officials said the Mississippi River is expected to crest above 17 feet, which is "major flood stage" in the city's Flood Response Plan.