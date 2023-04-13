Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Water Street in St. Paul to close Friday in anticipation of flooding

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NWS issues flood warnings in metro
NWS issues flood warnings in metro 02:23

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A river road in St. Paul will be closed starting Friday as the city prepares for street flooding caused by the rising Mississippi River.

Water Street/Lilydale Road will close at 2 p.m., the city said, and will reopen once the river has receded.

water-street-copy.jpg
CBS News

The city also announced closures for the following parks, trails and facilities: 

  • Chestnut Plaza
  • City House
  • Crosby Farm Regional Park
  • Desnoyer Trail
  • Fish Hatchery Trail
  • Harriet Island Pavilion and public dock
  • Hidden Falls Regional Park
  • Kelly's Landing
  • Lamberts Landing
  • Lilydale Regional Park
  • Raspberry Island
  • Robert Piram Trail
  • Upper Landing
  • Victoria Park
  • Watergate Marina

Updates on closures can be found by clicking here.

City officials said the Mississippi River is expected to crest above 17 feet, which is "major flood stage" in the city's Flood Response Plan.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 1:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.