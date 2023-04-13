Water Street in St. Paul to close Friday in anticipation of flooding
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A river road in St. Paul will be closed starting Friday as the city prepares for street flooding caused by the rising Mississippi River.
Water Street/Lilydale Road will close at 2 p.m., the city said, and will reopen once the river has receded.
The city also announced closures for the following parks, trails and facilities:
- Chestnut Plaza
- City House
- Crosby Farm Regional Park
- Desnoyer Trail
- Fish Hatchery Trail
- Harriet Island Pavilion and public dock
- Hidden Falls Regional Park
- Kelly's Landing
- Lamberts Landing
- Lilydale Regional Park
- Raspberry Island
- Robert Piram Trail
- Upper Landing
- Victoria Park
- Watergate Marina
Updates on closures can be found by clicking here.
City officials said the Mississippi River is expected to crest above 17 feet, which is "major flood stage" in the city's Flood Response Plan.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.