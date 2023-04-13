Gov. Tim Walz says state and federal coordination "well perfected" as officials prepare for flooding

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- State leaders say they're prepared for flooding that could have impacts across Minnesota next week, as temperatures warm following an active winter with heavy snowfall. And the state's disaster account for emergencies will soon be replenished after the legislature approved funding Thursday.

"A lot of the work has been done and we stress again the system that works between federal, state and local agencies—around especially flooding—is well perfected," Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday during a media briefing on flooding preparations in St. Paul.

Several rivers are at risk of flooding in Minnesota over the next week, some with more serious threats of high-water levels than others, according to Dan Hawblitzel, the meteorologist in charge at Twin Cities National Weather Service. He walked through a map with predictions of what rivers would crest and when from the Red River to the St. Croix and Mississippi.

"It's not just one or two rivers—it's across the state," he said. "So this is a widespread event that we are looking at."

He called St. Paul a "hotspot" because of the convergence of rivers that reach the capital city. Local officials there announced Thursday they are planning on shutting down part of Water Street Friday that runs up against the Mississippi River due to anticipated flooding. Other parks, trails and other recreational facilities are also temporarily closing.

Lt. Col. Rob Wilkins with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in St. Paul said they've stockpiled flood-fighting materials like sandbags or pumps at their facilities. His teams are also monitoring conditions and are working with local communities with the highest risk.

"We have flood fight materials pre-positioned where we think they're most likely to be needed," he said.

Officials encourage Minnesotans to consider additional flood insurance, which few have

But despite the widespread potential impact, few households have flood insurance. A homeowner is 27 times more likely to be hit by a flood than a fire over the course of a 30-year mortgage, said Julia Dreier, deputy commissioner of insurance at the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

Yet Minnesota has the lowest percentage of households in the country with flood insurance at just .33%. One inch of water may cause $25,000 worth of damage.

"The stat that really stands out for me as the deputy commissioner for insurance is that misconception that if I have homeowners insurance, that I'll be covered for flood damage," Dreier said. "More than half of all homeowners do not realize that their policies don't actually cover damage covered by floods."

She urged both homeowners and renters to check their policies and consider adding extra protection, especially if Minnesotans live in designated flood zones—though Dreier noted the impact can stretch farther due to more frequent and intense storms.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Senate approved $40 million to replenish the state's Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, sending the legislation to the governor's desk. Walz said he will sign it in the coming days.

The account allows the state to use its own funds to help with disasters if Minnesota doesn't reach a threshold for a federal disaster declaration, which can unlock resources through FEMA.

That's a high bar, said Ceil Strauss, state floodplain manager for the Department of Natural Resources. And any assistance a community or individual would receive from FEMA is limited.

Because of this, she also reiterated the importance of flood insurance.

"There's a misconception that FEMA is going to swoop in after a flood and hand out money and FEMA doesn't do that," Strauss said Thursday. "If they do give any assistance in flood it's maybe $5,000—it's not anything to make people whole.