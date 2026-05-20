Flanders Fire near Breezy Point roughly 95% contained, officials say

A wildfire that has burned more than 1,600 acres near Breezy Point, Minnesota, is nearly contained, according to an update Wednesday morning.

The Flanders Fire, which started over the weekend in Crow Wing County, is 95% contained after about 91 crew members strengthened containment lines and put out hotspots, according to the Minnesota Incident Command System.

In the coming weeks, residents might still see some lingering smoke in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday it had identified "people of interest."

County Road 11 reopened to the public, though officials are asking the public to avoid the area unless necessary. Evacuation orders have also been lifted.