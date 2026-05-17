Minnesota governor declares peacetime emergency, activates National Guard for wildfire response

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday declared a peacetime emergency and mobilized the National Guard to help battle several major wildfires in the state.

In Crow Wing County, the Flanders Fire has grown to an estimated 1,200 acres. As of Sunday morning, it is 0% contained. Another fire, several miles north of Two Harbors, has burned more than 350 acres and is 30% contained.

"Unpredictable and fast-moving wildfires are putting Minnesota communities at risk," Walz said. "This emergency declaration ensures we can fully mobilize the resources needed to protect lives, support evacuations, and help communities respond and recover. I'm grateful to the firefighters, members of the Minnesota National Guard, and all our first responders working around the clock to keep Minnesotans safe."

Walz says the peacetime emergency will remain in effect "until emergency conditions subside" or on June 7, whichever happens first.

Flanders Fire Minnesota DNR

The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center says red flag warning conditions contributed to the spread of the fires.

Evacuations are underway for residents near both major fires. More evacuation details can be found on Lake County | Fire Safety & Evacuation.

So far, 34 structures have been destroyed in the Stewart Trail Fire.

County Road 11 is closed between Cross Lake and State Highway 6 due to the blaze. Authorities have also closed Highway 61 at County Highway 2 in Two Harbors and at County Highway 106 in Castle Danger. A detour has been set up for those who need to travel around the area.

In St. Louis County, 17 wildfires burned on Friday, according to the sheriff's office. Law enforcement said "early indications" are that several were started by residents burning cardboard. All were under control by Friday night.