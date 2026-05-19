Wildfire near Breezy Point grows to 1,600 acres in northern Minnesota

A wildfire roaring about 10 miles east of Breezy Point, Minnesota, has grown to over 1,600 acres, officials said in a Tuesday morning update.

According to the Minnesota Incident Command System, the Flanders Fire is now nearly 60% contained. Crews have been working since the weekend to contain the flames.

County Road 11, which was closed between Cross Lake and State Highway 6 is now reopened. However officials are asking that the public avoid the general area unless absolutely necessary.

Evacuation orders will be lifted at noon and residents will be permitted to return to their homes.

Roughly 140 crew members have been assessing hazardous trees and tempering hot spots. The Crow Wing County sheriff's drone team was also able to launch drones in order to better map the flames from the air.

Officials announced Monday evening that the other major wildfire from over the weekend, near Two Harbors, has been completely contained. At least 34 structures were lost in the 356-acre wildfire.

Gov. Tim Walz toured the damage on Monday.

"These fires have disrupted communities and forced evacuations, but the coordinated response across local, state, and federal partners has made a real difference," he said.

Firefighters will continue to patrol the perimeter of the wildfire to extinguish any lingering pockets of heat.

Note: The above video first aired on May 17, 2026.