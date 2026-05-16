Videos show Stewart Trail Fire destruction near Two Harbors, Minnesota

A wildfire several miles north of Two Harbors, Minnesota, has grown to over 370 acres, according to officials.

In a Saturday morning update, the Minnesota Incident Command System says the Stewart Trail Fire is 0% contained, but firefighters are working to establish a containment line with heavy equipment such as dozers, as well as handlines. Crews worked on containment overnight.

MICS says numerous aircraft — helicopters, scooper planes and a single-engine airtanker — helped fight the fire by dropping water and fire retardant.

Crews determined overnight that the fire size is 376 acres.

Video posted to social media shows the wildfire scorching trees and structures along Highway 61. The flames can be seen near Betty's Pies, which was among the businesses evacuated.

Evacuations have been ordered in an area between Two Harbors and Castle Danger. More evacuation details can be found on Lake County | Fire Safety & Evacuation.

Authorities have closed Highway 61 at County Highway 2 in Two Harbors and at County Highway 106 in Castle Danger. A detour has been set up for those who need to travel around the area.

Gov. Tim Walz issued a statement on social media Saturday morning.

"We have a number of agencies responding to help communities with the ongoing wildfires up north, including the DNR, MnDOT, and DPS," Walz said. "Grateful to all those stepping into harms way to keep their neighbors safe."

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for 15 counties in parts of central and northeast Minnesota due to extreme fire risk. The affected areas include Cass, Crow Wing, Aitkin, Carlton, St. Louis, Pine, Otter Tail, Wadena, Grant, Douglas, Todd, Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Benton counties. It remains in place until 9 p.m. Saturday.

"When fire risk is this high, it's important to be careful with anything could spark a wildfire," said Mike Warnke, DNR wildfire administrative supervisor.