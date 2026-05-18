Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to survey Two Harbors area wildfire damage Monday

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is touring Two Harbors on Monday afternoon as wildfires rip through the area.

Two major wildfires devastated parts of northern Minnesota over the weekend; the Flanders Fire near Breezy Point exceeded 1,200 acres and the Two Harbors fire has burned 355 acres.

As of Monday morning, crews have worked to contain 62% of the Two Harbors wildfire. According to the Minnesota Incident Command System, 34 structures have been lost so far. The 77 crew members will continue to extinguish pockets of heat and secure fire lines on Monday.

The Breezy Point area saw some rain Sunday, but it wasn't significant enough to have much impact on the fire conditions, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff.

County Road 11 near Breezy Point will continue to be closed as crews work to contain the fire on Monday. Officials say U.S. Highway 61 near Two Harbors will be closed between the Stewart River and the Silver Cliff Tunnel.

Walz on Sunday declared a peacetime emergency and mobilized the National Guard to help battle the flames.

This story will be updated.