Federal agent from Minnesota pleads guilty in child sexual abuse material case

A federal agent from Minnesota has pleaded guilty to transporting child sexual abuse material, according to court records filed late last month.

Timothy Gregg, a 51-year-old Homeland Security investigations special agent and task force officer with the FBI, entered a guilty plea to one count of transportation of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit content.

Charges said Gregg met the 17-year-old victim on Tinder, took photos and videos of their sexual interactions and sent them to her. The girl's father found the images and videos on her phone, charges said.

Gregg's plea agreement sets sentencing guidelines between 14 and 17 1/2 years in prison, with one to three years of supervised release. He may also be required to pay a fine and register as a sex offender. His sentencing date is not yet set.

When Gregg was charged, then-Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said there had been a "rash of agents, officers, and public officials engaging in crimes against children" in recent months, including the arrest of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer from Minnesota for possession of child sexual abuse material.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.

