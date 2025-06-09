Border officer from Minnesota charged with possession of child pornography

Minnesota lawmakers return to Capitol for special session, and more headlines

Minnesota lawmakers return to Capitol for special session, and more headlines

Minnesota lawmakers return to Capitol for special session, and more headlines

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer from Minnesota has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.

According to the criminal complaint filed in federal court on Friday, the officer, identified as a 52-year-old Minnetonka man, "Did knowingly possess one or more matters" which contained visuals of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct in or around January 2023.

The man made his initial appearance in federal court on Friday and was ordered by a judge to remain in custody pending future proceedings.

"In recent months, we have seen a rash of agents, officers, and public officials engaging in crimes against children," Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson said in a written statement.

Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Minneapolis said there have been multiple arrests in recent months involving people in positions of authority charged with exploiting children.

"Let one thing be clear: position and power will not shield you from accountability," Winston said. "If you harm a child, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will find you. And no matter who you are, we will bring you to justice."

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.