Federal agent from Minnesota charged with production of child pornography

A federal agent from Minnesota has been indicted for allegedly producing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.

Court documents say Timothy Gregg, a 51-year-old Homeland Security investigations special agent and task force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, "attempted, coerced, and enticed a minor victim to take part in sexually explicit conduct" to produce child pornography.

Charges allege the victim's father discovered images and videos on her phone depicting her and an "older individual," later identified as Gregg, engaging in sexually explicit activity.

In an interview with investigators, the 17-year-old victim said she met Gregg on Tinder and that they met up multiple times, according to the complaint. Charges say she "believed the sex was consensual, even though she was 17 years old," and confirmed that Gregg took photos and videos of their sexual interactions.

Timothy Gregg, 51, has been federally charged with production of child pornography. Sherburne County Jail

Investigators say, based on a review of the victim's text message history and talking with her, they believe Gregg would record the sexually explicit images and videos on his cell phone before sending them to the victim.

Gregg had his first court appearance on June 4 and will remain in custody pending further proceedings.

"The allegations in this case represent a gross violation of both the law and the responsibilities entrusted to those who wear a badge," said Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis. "There is no place in law enforcement — or in any position of public trust — for those who exploit minors."

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson says there has been a "rash of agents, officers, and public officials engaging in crimes against children" in recent months, including the arrest of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer from Minnesota last week for possession of child pornography.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.