How to stay safe while driving during flood watches

Follow these tips to stay safe in case of a flash flood while driving

Rain in the Twin Cities on Wednesday left several streets underwater and cars stuck.

Flooding is the second-deadliest weather event over the past 10 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Most of the Twin Cities metro and parts of central Minnesota are under a flood watch until 7 a.m. Thursday.

"It was pretty crazy there for a moment," said Mario Villella. "I noticed my car coming to a stop and then it kind of just stalled and wouldn't start again."

Villella, who was driving near Lake Harriet, was okay, though his car wasn't left in the best shape. It's a lesson that AAA Minneapolis says you should avoid at all costs.

"There's no way to tell how deep standing water is on flooded roads," said Brynna Knapp of AAA Minneapolis. "Driving through it can really cause your vehicle to stall and cause severe damage to the vehicle."

Another danger during the downpours is hydroplaning.

"Slow down and avoid hard braking," Knapp said when asked about safety tips. "Avoid turning sharply as well."

Driving experts say, if possible, the best is to avoid being behind the wheel during downpours.

Rachel Syring was out and about after driving to the airport.

"It was definitely scary though with the flooding. I dropped my partner off at the airport and they closed off a couple of streets," said Syring.

Experts say the most important takeaway is to watch out for puddles.

"I think I kind of underestimated how much water was over here," said Villella.