Slow-moving storms roll into Minnesota Wednesday
Rain arrives in the Twin Cities mid-morning Wednesday, with waves of thunderstorms likely through Thursday evening.
Highs will be in the low 70s on Wednesday, with widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches expected across southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.
Repeated storm paths could boost local totals past 4 inches where cells linger.
Flooding concerns increase Thursday with saturated ground and additional rainfall.
Friday brings a brief break before heat, humidity and storm chances return this weekend.
Highs will be near 90 on Saturday and more showers/storms are possible on Sunday.