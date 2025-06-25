Slow-moving storms roll into Minnesota Wednesday

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on June 25, 2025

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on June 25, 2025

Rain arrives in the Twin Cities mid-morning Wednesday, with waves of thunderstorms likely through Thursday evening.

Highs will be in the low 70s on Wednesday, with widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches expected across southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

Repeated storm paths could boost local totals past 4 inches where cells linger.

Flooding concerns increase Thursday with saturated ground and additional rainfall.

Friday brings a brief break before heat, humidity and storm chances return this weekend.

Highs will be near 90 on Saturday and more showers/storms are possible on Sunday.