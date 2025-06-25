Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Slow-moving storms roll into Minnesota Wednesday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on June 25, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on June 25, 2025 02:48

Rain arrives in the Twin Cities mid-morning Wednesday, with waves of thunderstorms likely through Thursday evening.

Highs will be in the low 70s on Wednesday, with widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches expected across southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

Repeated storm paths could boost local totals past 4 inches where cells linger.  

WCCO

Flooding concerns increase Thursday with saturated ground and additional rainfall.

Friday brings a brief break before heat, humidity and storm chances return this weekend. 

Highs will be near 90 on Saturday and more showers/storms are possible on Sunday.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.