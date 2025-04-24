Minneapolis unveils safety plans for city's summer of fun

A plan is in place to help keep summer safe in downtown Minneapolis following a recent drop in crime that leaders hope will continue in the months ahead.

Minneapolis has a lot happening this summer, including Taste of Minnesota, Twin Cities Pride, several Open Streets block parties and the Twin Cities Marathon in October — so city leaders are working hard to make sure everyone can just come and have fun.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Toddrick Barnette said a big part of the plan is beefed up staffing. Certain parts of downtown, Uptown and Dinkytown should all see extra officers day and night this summer.

"Over the past few summers, we've seen a consistent growth in both the number and size of events coming to the City," Barnette said. "This summer will be no different as our residents and visitors take advantage these activities."

They'll be focusing on places like liquor establishments, tobacco vendors and food markets where data has shown higher concentration of gun crimes around those areas.

Minneapolis police will depend on help from neighborhood safety programs like the "violence interrupters" to help in different ways this summer.

The 911 Emergency Communications Center will also increase staffing as there tends to be more calls during the summer months.

And the Minneapolis Fire Department will also increase staffing and have mobile EMS units at big events.

The city has laid out its complete plans on its website.