Volunteers and "Runtourage" members help get Twin Cities Marathoners across the finish line

ST. PAUL, Minn. — While some people run to win, many participate in the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon simply hoping to cross the finish line no matter how long it takes.

One of those racers was 41-year-old Travis Beebe. He competed in his first marathon ever, a milestone that didn't seem possible a few years back.

"I've been training for the last four months for this marathon, and it's been really helpful in a lot of areas, a lot of support," said Beebe.

Beebe is a recovered drug addict, who in his sobriety journey became addicted to something much healthier: running.

"It kind of gets me going, you know, taking care of my body, which was something I clearly wasn't doing before," he said.

Beebe wasn't alone on the course. He was running alongside his mentor, Ruth, the entire time. They connected through the running club called Mile in My Shoes, which meets twice a week and helps people coming out of addiction, incarceration and homelessness find a healthy outlet.

"The times where I really wanted to give up, she was there to encourage me and, you know, just lifted me up and tell me that I got this," he said.

The support could be felt along every inch of the 26.2-mile course from Minneapolis to St. Paul.

"Being out here on the course, everybody out here cheering for me, I mean, it's really what I need in my sobriety moving forward as well, people in my corner," he said.

Among that sideline support is a group of volunteers called Runtourage. It's a new element to race day this year.

"Running isn't about pace, running is about being healthy and having fun and getting out there and being in community," said Allison Greenlee with Twin Cities in Motion.

Runtourage volunteer runners were scattered throughout the course to run alongside people for encouragement and to help people who needed it.

One of the volunteer groups along mile 25 was a group of friends from the She Runs This Town running club based out of Lino Lakes. They were strategically placed along the final vertical stretch of the course.

"That's our main thing is just trying to get every person up that hill with as much energy as we can give them as possible," said Runtourage volunteer Linda McKee.

Greenlee says Runtourage is going to be a permanent fixture for all Twin Cities in Motion events going forward, so keep an eye out for those volunteers who want to help you cross the finish line at any race, for any distance.