2024 Twin Cities Pride Parade kicks off Sunday with thousands expected to attend

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands are expected to attend downtown Minneapolis's Twin Cities Pride Parade on Sunday.

The parade, which kicks off at 11 a.m., will start at Third Street and Hennepin Avenue. The route will take the parade down Hennepin and will end at Spruce Place. The parade will end at around 2 p.m.

Along the parade route, there will be various grandstands, including an accessibility grandstand that ensures everyone can enjoy the festival. This grandstand will feature an interpreter, seating areas for those with wheelchairs and an ADA restroom.

Meanwhile, the Pride festival continues until 6 p.m. at Loring Park.

Pride organizer J'Kalein Madison says this year, the theme is "Pride 365," an ode to living as your true self year-round.

"Pride is not just one month in the year, you are who you are all through the year, all 365 days," Madison said. "I'm so looking forward to just seeing all different types of walks of life. Everyone living their true self throughout this park throughout this weekend."

Madison says many in the LGBTQ+ community are coming into the celebration with heavy hearts, as they mourn the loss of a prominent DJ in the Twin Cities community, a trans woman named Liara Tsai, who was murdered just one weekend ago by a former partner.

If you or someone you know in the LGBTQ+ community needs support, there are numerous resources and services available through Outfront Minnesota, NAMI and Twin Cities Pride.