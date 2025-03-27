Minneapolis City Council approves new violence interruption contracts

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday approved new contracts with community organizations aimed at reducing violence in the city.

The decision comes over a week after the city's Office of Community Safety announced it was pulling all contracts for violence interruption services.

Five groups were selected to continue the initiative called the "MinneapolUS violence interruption program": Restoration, Inc. and A Mother's Love Initiative in north Minneapolis and T.O.U.C.H. Outreach, Sabathini Community Center and MAD DADS of Minneapolis in the city's southside. The contracts are a year long with the option for renewal.

Rev. Jerry McAfee's nonprofit, Salem Inc., had previously expected to be awarded a contract during Thursday's meeting, but it was canceled after city council members say the pastor threatened them.

The decision also came after a violence interrupter from McAfee's 21 Days of Peace was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm after he was injured during a shooting.

"I ain't going nowhere, we ain't going nowhere and everybody's feet will be held to the fire to do the right thing," McAfee said about his contract being pulled.

Minneapolis's violence prevention initiative is "based on the idea that violence spreads like a disease," according to a spokesperson for the city. Local community members are trained to spot signs of potential violence and step in peacefully to resolve conflicts.

Interrupters are expected to work Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. - 12 a.m. with the option to revise the schedule based on seasonal changes, according to documents from the city.

Minneapolis is partnering with Cure Violence Global to assist with the implementation of the program. The organization says its approach contributed to a 75% reduction in killings in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a 63% reduction in shootings in New York City.

The program is anticipated to launch on April 8, but that date is subject to change.

