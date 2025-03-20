North Minneapolis sees 10-year low in number of gun-related incidents, police chief says

What's behind a recent drop in violent crime in north Minneapolis

In what city leaders are calling a major victory, Minneapolis has seen a remarkable turnaround in a part of town plagued by violence.

"Crime is down on the north side — violent crime is down," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.

There's a 10-year low in the number of gunshot victims and all gun-related incidents, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Frey.

For years, north Minneapolis has struggled with high levels of gun violence — especially at the intersection of Broadway and Lyndale. It was plagued by violence drugs and death for years.

"The community was done with this, the community was tired of having 30 people shot at one location," O'Hara said.

The positive change is being hailed as a turning point thanks to the combined efforts of the community and cops.

Residents and business owners say they are seeing the results in their everyday lives.

"We came from this area, we believe in this area," Bobbi Morson with Halftime Sports Barbershop said.

The barbershop is just one of many businesses benefitting from the significant decline in gun violence.

"For so long a light was shined on that [violence] and people think it still isn't safe and I'm telling you it really is," Morson said.

For Cordell Richardson, opening his restaurant Minne's by Veli'D in north Minneapolis was a no-brainer.

"It has gotten very quiet. I would say like it's scary quiet, like this is north," Richardson said.

What once was a symbol of struggle is now is a symbol of progress for both businesses.

"Let's continue to build in north Minneapolis, bring businesses, allow business to open," Richardson said.

Business owners are hopeful the progress will lay the foundation for a stronger and safer community.