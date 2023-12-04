Charges: Don Springer attacked woman and K-9, engaged in 2 standoffs in 4-day span in Wisconsin

CHETEK, Wis. — In a four-day span, a 60-year-old man pulled law enforcement into two separate standoffs in western Wisconsin.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Chetek resident Donald Springer faces several criminal charges in connection to the standoffs on Nov. 29 and Dec. 2.

Deputies were called to a residence north of Chetek on the evening of Nov. 29 after a woman accused him of domestic violence. The sheriff's office says Springer refused to leave the residence, so they brought in an armored vehicle and a K-9 to assist.

Deputies eventually entered the home with the K-9, where they found Springer hiding inside a bedroom. The sheriff's office says Springer allegedly "punched and choked" the K-9 before he was physically restrained and arrested.

Springer was charged with domestic abuse, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, resisting arrest and injuring a police animal. He was released Dec. 1 on a $1,000 cash bond under the condition he stay away from the victim and her residence.

The sheriff's office says the next day, his victim called 911 again to report Springer had barricaded himself in her residence. Deputies secured a warrant to enter the residence, and emergency response team members used a ram to gain entry.

This time, Springer exited on his own and was arrested, the sheriff's office said. The second standoff led to an additional charge of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.

Springer is being held in the Barron County Jail.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.