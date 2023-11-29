Western Wisconsin barn fire kills 150+ animals, causes $225K in damage

OAK GROVE, Wis. — More than 150 animals were killed in a blaze at a western Wisconsin barn Wednesday morning.

The Rice Lake Fire Department said it responded to a fire on the 2700 block of 23rd Street in the town of Oak Grove just before 4 a.m.

The barn was fully aflame and the roof had collapsed when firefighters arrived.

Rice Lake Fire Department

According to the fire department, a horse, a cow, about 150 goats and a number of chickens died in the fire. Two horses and three pigs escaped unharmed. No firefighters or other people were hurt.

The damage is estimated at $225,000, the fire department said.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

