Child injured in St. Paul fire that killed 4 others released from the hospital

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

St. Paul fire that killed 4 children likely caused by candle, officials say
St. Paul fire that killed 4 children likely caused by candle, officials say 00:25

ST. PAUL, Minn. —  A father who lost four of his children in a fire at his family's home in St. Paul says that one of his children was released from the hospital Thursday.

Pa Cheng Vang posted an update on GoFundMe, writing that his daughter was discharged and his son was removed from the ICU and is slowly improving.

The fire occurred the morning of Jan. 3 at a house on the 1200 block of Arkwright Street North. Six children and their mother were found unconscious inside and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The four children that died were identified as 5-year-old Siv Ntshiab and her twin Ntshiab Si; 4-year-old Mauj Tshos Ntaj; and 1-year-old Muaj Vang.

Pa Cheng also shared that his son is now able to open his eyes and move a bit, though he remains worried about control of his movement.

The children's mother, Ker Lor, was moved to a different hospital. Pa Cheng says she still isn't able to move her body but she can open her eyes sometimes.

"I very hope that God hear all the love and pray of everyone and will help her recovery soon," he wrote.

An online fundraiser for the family has raised more than $490,000 for the family.

Riley Fletcher Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 9:19 PM CST

