1 adult, 6 children rushed to hospital in St. Paul house fire

By Pauleen Le

7 hospitalized, including 6 children, following St. Paul house fire
ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul authorities are investigating a house fire that injured seven people Wednesday morning, including six children.

According to authorities at the scene, fire crews responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a home on Arkwright Street in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Fire crews cleared the scene a couple of hours later, but the scene remained filled with St. Paul police and arson investigators trying to piece together what happened.

Fire officials say they believe six children and one adult were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

WCCO has reached out to St. Paul police and we're hoping to hear back this morning.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.  

First published on January 3, 2024 / 5:21 AM CST

