3 children dead after St. Paul house fire; 3 others and mother still in critical condition

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Three of the six children pulled from the flames of a St. Paul house fire on Wednesday have died.

The other three children and the mother are all still in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

The children were identified as 5-year-old Siv Ntshiab Vang and her twin Ntshiab Si Vang. A 4-year-old boy, Mauj tshos Ntaj Vang, also died.

Crews were dispatched to the home on the 1200 block of Arkwright Street North on Wednesday morning. The seven victims were inside the home, unconscious.

MORE NEWS: Allegations against fmr. Twin Cities Archbishop Nienstedt deemed "unfounded" by Vatican investigation

At a press conference on Saturday morning, Pa Cheng Vang, the father of the six children, said he was grateful for the community's support over the past few days.

"Thank you for everyone at home, seeing my story, helping me out, praying for me, showing support," he said. "I know that as a parent I believe, you know, that you all know the feeling when your child is sick. Your child is burnt. Thank you for praying for me, supporting me."

The fire is under investigation, but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

Note: The above video first aired on Jan. 5, 2024