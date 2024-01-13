First responders speak for the first time since the fatal fire in Saint Paul killed four

First responders speak out for the first time about responding to the fatal house fire in Saint Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — We're hearing from first responders for the first time after a dramatic rescue of a mother and six children during at fire at their home last week.

" A very difficult thing to process for ourselves," said St. Paul Fire Chief Butch Inks

The first responders working the night of the fire that's now taken four victims, all children, recounted the stories of the early morning they'll never forget.

WCCO

"I couldn't be more proud of what our members did that day," said Butch Inks. "They did everything they could. They utilized all the training."

Firefighters remembered getting the call at 1:30 in the morning.

"This event will stick with them for the rest of their lives," said St. Paul Fire Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso

Recalling the challenging and chaotic scene and rescue that followed -- at the Vang family home. In total, sixty-three firefighters responded.

"While we were searching I came across the adult victim at that time," said Captain Joel Waters.

"As I made my way back to the house, I found all these other victims," said firefighter Jake Ryks.

WCCO

"Laid my victim and began chest compressions," said another firefighter, Mason Conlin

Firefighters Jake Ryks and Mason Conlin helped get the six children out of the home.

"I'm completely honored to stand alongside the men and women of this department and the efforts they put forward that morning," said Deputy Chief Tony Farina.

On the same day we hear from those rescuers for the first time ... a community gathering shows the lasting support for the Vang family. A community gathering at the American Indian Magnet School, the same school Pa Cheng Vang's children attend, now hosting a candlelight vigil and fundraiser for the Vang family.

WCCO

"My challenge to you is to look to your left and to your right and know that we have lost these children," Said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

A family spokesperson says the family's three year old daughter is now alert. While the mother and her six year old son remain unconscious in the hospital.

"We will pull together and do our very best to continue to support," said St. Paul schools superintendent Joe Gothard.

The St. Paul Fire department says they will be working on fire prevention outreach -- in the Hmong community. They say Hmong firefighters will be going on the radio to talk about fire prevention education.