Unattended candle likely caused St. Paul fire that led to deaths of 4 children, officials say

Family members from the Arkwright fire gave updates on the family’s conditions

Family members from the Arkwright fire gave updates on the family’s conditions

Family members from the Arkwright fire gave updates on the family’s conditions

ST. PAUL, Minn. — An unattended candle likely started the St. Paul house fire that led to the deaths of four children and left two other kids and their mother in critical condition, officials said Thursday.

St. Paul Fire Department Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso said the investigation is still in its early stages, but officials believe the fire was accidental.

Officials plan to release more information at a press conference Saturday morning.

The fire occurred the morning of Jan. 3 at a house on the 1200 block of Arkwright Street North. Six children and their mother were found unconscious inside and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Four of the children have since died: 5-year-old Siv Ntshiab and her twin Ntshiab Si, 4-year-old Mauj Tshos Ntaj and 1-year-old Muaj Vang.

The children's father, Pa Cheng Vang, said last week he is grateful for the community's support in the wake of the tragedy.

"Thank you for everyone at home, seeing my story, helping me out, praying for me, showing support," he said. "I know that as a parent I believe, you know, that you all know the feeling when your child is sick. Your child is burnt. Thank you for praying for me, supporting me."

An online fundraiser for the family has raised more than $460,000 for the family.

Note: The video above originally aired Jan. 6, 2024.